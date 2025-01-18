Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate I in the project entitled, ‘Optimal Estimation of New Physics couplings at Colliders and beyond’ at the Department of

Physics. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was altogether established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has also been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Research Associate I (Post Doctoral Fellow)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in Physics (Thesis must also have been submitted)

Area of Expertise : Particle Physics theory and phenomenology, preferably with experience in collider simulations

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview altogether on 15th February 2025 at 3 PM.

Link will be shared with shortlisted candidates altogether via email

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV, Research Statement and List of Publications to the email address:

[email protected]. Two letters of recommendation are also required to be sent to the same email as well. Selection will altogether be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will also not be sent any call letter separately.

Application deadline: February 10 (11.55 pm IST)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here