Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in Indian Overseas Bank Assam.

Indian Overseas Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible sportspersons for recruitment to the post or career of clerical/ officer cadre.

Name of post : Clerical / Officer Cadre

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Basketball : 4

Hockey : 4

Volleyball : 4

Cricket : 4

Educational Qualification :

Clerical Cadre : Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be

Officer Cadre : Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be

Sports Qualification :

Clerical Cadre :

For Basketball, Hockey and Volleyball:

Should have been a member of the University team in an All India Inter University event and

should be in the top three positions. Should have represented the state for 2 years in Senior / Junior / Youth National Championships Been a member of the District team and took part in the Inter District Championship and should be in the first three positions.

For Cricket:

Should have played in Ranji / Deodhar / Irani / Duleep Trophy. Should have played for the state for 2 years in Juniors (BCCI Tournaments). Should have been a member of the District team and took part in the Inter District Championship and should be in the first three positions

Officer Cadre :

For Basketball, Hockey and Volleyball: Should have represented the country (Seniors/Juniors).

For Cricket:

Should have represented the Country (Seniors). Should have represented the Country in juniors i.e., Under-19 India, India-A. Should have played in Ranji / Deodhar / Irani / Duleep Trophy for at least 2 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iobnet.org:4441/recruitApp/RecApplicationAction.do?Method=MainPage

Last date for submission is 13th December 2024

Application Fees :

SC/ST : INR 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) inclusive of GST

Others : INR 750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty Only) inclusive of GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here