Assam Career IRCON Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in IRCON Assam in 2025.

IRCON International Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers in Legal discipline in 2025.

Name of post : Manager/ Legal

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 60000–180000/- + allowances + PRP (IDA)

Qualification :

Full Time LLB with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/ University

0r

LLB (5 years integrated full time degree) with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/

University

Experience :

1. If working in PSU/Central Govt./State Govt./Railways:

Total Experience- 5 years and Presently working in scale of Rs. 60000–180000 (IDA) / Level 9 (CDA)

or

working for 2 years in scale of Rs. 50000-160000 (IDA) / Level 7 (CDA)

2. If working in Public Sector Bank/Other Government organization where CDA/IDA pay scale is not followed:

Total Experience: 5 Years and CTC: Presently drawing CTC of not less than 16 Lacs per annum supported by Form 16/Earning Card/Salary Slip/Appraisal letter or any other suitable document.

3. If working in Private Sector Organization:

Total Experience- 5 years along with registration of Bar Council of India

Maximum Age Limit : 37 years as on 01.05.2025

Name of post : Deputy Manager/ Legal

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 50000–160000/- + allowances + PRP (IDA)

Qualification :

Full Time LLB with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/ University

0r

LLB (5 years integrated full time degree) with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/

University

Experience :

1. If working in PSU/Central Govt./State Govt./Railways:

Total Experience- 2 years and Presently working in scale of Rs. 50000–160000 (IDA) / Level 7 (CDA)

or

working for 2 years in scale of Rs. 40000-140000 (IDA) / Level 6 (CDA)

2. If working in Public Sector Bank/Other Government organization where CDA/IDA pay scale is not followed:

Total Experience: 2 Years and CTC: Presently drawing CTC of not less than 12 Lacs per annum supported by Form 16/Earning Card/Salary Slip/Appraisal letter or any other suitable document.

3. If working in Private Sector Organization:

Total Experience- 2 years along with registration of Bar Council of India

Maximum Age Limit : 33 years as on 01.05.2025

Name of post : Assistant Manager/ Legal

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 40000–140000/- + allowances + PRP (IDA)

Qualification :

Full Time LLB with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/ University

0r

LLB (5 years integrated full time degree) with not less than 60% marks from recognized Institute/

University

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years as on 01.05.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the copy of following documents:

i. Matriculation certificate for DOB proof.

ii. All certificates and marksheets of Essential Qualification and other qualifications issued by recognized Board/Institute/University.

iii. Experience certificates for previous organization and current organization clearly indicating the length and line of experience and pay scale as per eligibility conditions. Candidates claiming the experience of private organization, must submit the relevant experience certificate in the company’s letter head, duly signed by the concerned authority (HR officer or respective HoD).

iv. NOC/Forwarding of application through proper channel of the present organization. (Please refer clause A-2 of this Advertisement)

v. Community certificate/Ex-Serviceman certificate/J&K certificate/PwD certificate (for age relaxation), if applicable.

vi. Proof of Pay scale/CTC as applicable in the eligibility criteria. Also, the applicants working in Private sector or on Consolidated pay basis in Govt./ PSUs are required to submit the Form-16 for their current and previous employment.

vii. Valid ID proof (PAN/Driving License/Voter id card/Aadhar).

viii. Applicants who have passed LLB examination from a recognized institution in the year 2010 and onwards and claiming experience of Litigation/ Court Practice, then they need to submit their Certificate of Practice as per the norms of Bar Council of India.

Application duly signed by candidate, with passport size photograph affixed & accompanied by copy of above said documents must be sent in a sealed envelope super scribing: Application for regular post of vide Advt. No. 10/2025.

Last Date of receipt of applications along with all requisite documents in IRCON’s Corporate

Office, New Delhi is 30.05.2025

Application Fees : Rs. 1000/- for UR / OBC candidates. SC/ST/EWS/PWD/Ex- Serviceman need not pay any fees. Application fees should be in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of “IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED” payable at NEW DELHI. The name of candidate, post applied for, advertisement no. and date of birth should be clearly written on the back side of demand draft.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here