Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Jagiroad College Assam in 2025.

Jagiroad College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Head, Assistant Professors and Assistant Librarian for 4 Year B.A.B.Ed. and

B.Sc.B.Ed. programmes under the Integrated Teachers Education Programme (ITEP) of NCTE in 2025.

Name of posts :

1. Head of the Department

2. Assistant Professors in Liberal Discipline : Communicative Skill in MIL/Classical Language, Communicative Skill in English, Economics, Geography, History, Political Science, Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Zoology

3. Assistant Professors in Educational Studies

4. Assistant Professors- Health and Physical Education, Art Education, Career Guidance and Counselling.

5. Assistant Librarian

No. of posts :

1. Head of the Department : 1

2. Assistant Professors in Liberal Discipline – Communicative Skill in MIL/Classical Language, Communicative Skill in English, Economics, Geography, History, Political Science, Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Zoology : 11 ( 1 each)

3. Assistant Professors in Educational Studies : 4

4. Assistant Professors -Health and Physical Education, Art Education, Career Guidance and Counselling : 4 ( 1 each)

5. Assistant Librarian : 1

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility requirements as per UGC and NCTE norms. Preference will be given to candidates with:

1. Experience: Relevant teaching experience in the concerned subject.

2. Research Contributions: Publications in peer-reviewed journals and participation in academic events.

3. Skills & Competencies: Strong communication skills, research aptitude, and innovative teaching methodologies.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be selected through:

Screening of Applications based on API.

Personal Interview, if required

Salary : As per institutional policy

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with all supporting documents and a biodata

mentioning address for correspondence to the Principal & Secretary, Jagiroad College at the e-mail address [email protected] on or before 9th April, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here