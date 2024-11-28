Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in JN College Boko Assam.

Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) College Boko Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors in Education and Geography. During the early sixties, the ideas of opening an institution of higher education in the remote part of South Kamrup came to the mind of the people of Boko area Late Prabin Kumar Choudhury, the then Minister of Transport, Assam, who represented the Boko Constituency of the Assam Assembly and Late Achyut Kanta Adhikary took the leading role in the establishment of a college at Boko and he was given the charge as part time honorary In-charge Principal & Secretary on 1st August 1964. In the long run, the college came in to existence on 3rd August, 1964 and named it after the hallowed memory of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, independent India’s first Prime Minister who had breathed his last on 27th May in that year.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Geography : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per govt. office memorandum no. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

Age Limit :

The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2024

The age relaxation for eligible candidate will be as per Govt. norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with complete Bio-data and all other necessary testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (One Thousand Five Hundred) only in favour of the Principal and payable at Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch.

Candidate may also transfer the application fee directly in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru College to the Account No. 0395050010030, IFSC: PUNB0039520, Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch through online mode and attach the payment receipt with the application.

Last date for receipt of applications is December 12, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here