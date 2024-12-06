Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in KKHSOU Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Registrar (Examinations). Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), the sole State Open University in North East India, was founded under the KKHSOU Act, 2005, passed by the Government of Assam and published in the Assam Gazette (extraordinary) on 29/09/2005. The university received recognition from the former Distance Education Council (DEC), (now Distance Education Bureau, UGC), New Delhi through letter no. DEC/Misc/07/5957 dated 03/10/2007.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Registrar (Examinations)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Qualifications:

i) Experience in examination related works

ii) Experience in ODL System.

Age: The candidate should not be more than 38 years as on the 1st day of the year with relaxation of 3 years for OBC candidates

Pay Scale : Rs. 56,100/- to 1,77,500/- (Academic Level 10 of UGC)

Also Read : Benefits of Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://kkhsou.ac.in/job/2024/web/index.php

The hard copy of Applications (4 sets) with CV, fees payment reciept (4 Sets) and supporting documents (2 sets) put in an inner envelope citing the Advertisement Number and then put in an outer envelope should address and reach to the O/o the Registrar, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, N.H-37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022

Last Date for Online Application: 26th December, 2024

Last Date for Receipt of Hard Copy of Application (Offline Submission Date): 30th December, 2024

Application fees:

Rs 1000.00. Mode Payment: Online thorugh payment gateway link available in the portal during application. (Proof of payment should reach along with hard copy).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here