Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Lanka Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Lanka Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Assistant. Lanka Mahavidyalaya came into being altogether on the 20th July, 1979 in the northern outskirts of Lanka town which is in the southernmost part of the district of Hojai,Assam. The town is at a distance of about 180 kms from Guwahati, the capital city of Assam and also about 10 kms. from Hojai, the district headquarter town. The site where the college stands today spreads over an area of about 7 Acres amid green surroundings. It is under affiliation of Gauhati University and enlisted University Grants Commission (UGC), offers higher secondary(10+2) and three year degree course in arts and commerce streams. Being a backward area, there was no institution of higher education within a distance of 20 kms. of Lanka before the establishment of Lanka Mahavidyalaya and a vast majority of students could not offer higher education due to financial constraint. As the college community has also been exerting its sincere and untiring efforts to enlighten the economically and educationally backward people of the area, the scenario has changed for the better to a great extent. The college started its mission with only 130 students at Lanka higher school premises. It was shifted in 1982 to its present site which spreads over a sprawling area amid green surroundings. At present the college is having a total strength of about 1750 enrollments which reflects the progress of the institution day by day. The college also got accreditation of ‘B’ grade from the National Assessment And Accreditation Council (NAAC) in February, 2005 and in November, 2015

Name of post : Junior Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification will altogether be as per conditions of Assam Govt. OM. No. DHE/ CE/ Misc/ 341/ 2016/ 49 dated Kahilipara, the 09.02.2017 and the selection procedure as per Guidelines DHE/ CE/ Misc/341/2016/12, dated Kahilipara, the 29.04.2017.

Age Limit : As per Govt rule altogether

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 useful healthy tips given by Alekha Advani for leading a happy life

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form (IX) with relevant self-attested documents along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of the Principal, Lanka Mahavidyalaya, Lanka, Hojai, Assam , payable at SBI, Lanka (IFSC Code – SBIN0009144 )

The applications must altogether reach the Principal, Lanka Mahavidyalaya, Lanka, Hojai, Assam, PIN-782446 within December 13, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here