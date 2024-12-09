Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Resident Doctors. Tenure is initially for one year and may be extended on yearly basis maximum up to 03 years subject to satisfactory work and conduct report and willingness of SRD and availability of post in concerned department. However, the total duration of Senior Residency cannot go

beyond three years in any circumstances, including the duration of Senior Residency already

performed by him/her. (any govt/public sector undertaking hospital)

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctors

No. of posts : 21

Department wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 12

Biochemistry : 2

Microbiology : 2

Pathology : 2

Radiology : 1

Anesthesiology : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) MBBS degree and

(ii) PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a recognized Institution/University.

(iii) Registration under MCI or State Council.

Scale of Pay: Level -11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of 67,700/- per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23rd December 2024 from 10.30 a.m. onwards in the MS, Conference Hall, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

For Registration eligible candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies

of documents (all relevant original testimonials/BIO-DATA, self attested copies of certificate/

one PP size photograph) to institute e.mail: [email protected] from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m on 19.12.2024

Copies of the following documents duly self attested to be attached along with the Bio-data-

i. Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

ii. Certificate of SC/ST/ OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate current financial year from the competent authority if applicable.

iii. MBBS passed Certificate

iv. MBBS Marksheets

v. MBBS Attempt certificate

vi. MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

vii. MD/DNB/Diploma passed certificate

viii. Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/DNB/Diploma

ix. NOC from the present employer (if employed)

x. Experience Certificate (if applicable)

xi. Residence Certificate issued by competent authority or Aadhar card or voter ID and Passport

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here