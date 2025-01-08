Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors and Associate Professors.

Name of post : Associate Professor (Microbiology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also

fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in Section –A of Schedule-VI or equivalent.

Essential Experience :

At least five years experience as Tutor/Demonstrator/ Senior Resident/Registrar/Lecturer in the concerned specialty in a recognized teaching Institution after the requisite post graduate degree

qualification out of which at least 2 years shall be as Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor ( Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent

Psychiatry, Geriatric Mental Health)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality/super specialty/equivalent.

Essential Experience :

At least 1 year experience for Pay level (L-11) / 3 years experience for Pay level (L-12) as Lecturer/ Tutor / Registrar/ Demonstrator/ Senior Resident/in the concerned Specialty or Super-speciality in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first post graduate degree.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Biochemistry, Neurochemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality/super specialty/equivalent.

Essential Experience :

At least 1 year experience for Pay level (L-11) / 3 years experience for Pay level (L-12) as Lecturer/ Tutor / Registrar/ Demonstrator/ Senior Resident/in the concerned Specialty or Super-speciality in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first post graduate degree.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Pathology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality/super specialty/equivalent.

Essential Experience :

At least 1 year experience for Pay level (L-11) / 3 years experience for Pay level (L-12) as Lecturer/ Tutor / Registrar/ Demonstrator/ Senior Resident/in the concerned Specialty or Super-speciality in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first post graduate degree.

Name of post : Associate Professor (Psychiatric Social Work)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) I and II class (55%) in Masters Degree in Social Work/Psychiatric Nursing /Clinical Psychology.

(ii) M. Phil in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii) Ph.D in PSW/Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University.

Essential Experience :

No experience (for pay level L-10) Or At least one year teaching /clinical/research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D. (for Pay level L-11) Or At least 3 years of teaching/clinical/research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D. (for pay level L-12).

Name of post : Associate Professor (Psychiatric Nursing)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) I and II class (55%) in Masters Degree in Social Work/Psychiatric Nursing /Clinical Psychology.

(ii) M. Phil in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii) Ph.D in PSW/Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University.

Essential Experience :

No experience (for pay level L-10) Or At least one year teaching /clinical/research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D. (for Pay level L-11) Or At least 3 years of teaching/clinical/research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D. (for pay level L-12).

Name of post : Associate Professor (Clinical Psychology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) I and II class (55%) in Masters Degree in Social Work/Psychiatric Nursing /Clinical Psychology.

(ii) M. Phil in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii) Ph.D in PSW/Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University.

Essential Experience :

No experience (for pay level L-10) Or At least one year teaching /clinical/research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D. (for Pay level L-11) Or At least 3 years of teaching/clinical/research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D. (for pay level L-12).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application for recruitment of the above posts or career in LGBRIMH Assam in prescribed format with a Bank Draft of Rs.100 / (Exempted for SC, ST and Women candidates) to be drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur, payable at Tezpur and self attested copies of all certificates/one PP size photograph so as to reach to the Deputy Director , LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 10.02.2025 within working hours.

The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed with “Application for the post of

………………………………..”

