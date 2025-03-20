Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Modern English School Guwahati Assam.

Modern English School Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Tutors and Coaches in its unit Modern School of Languages, Sports & Performing Arts. The school has a long tradition of developing the potential of each and every student and giving wings to their dreams altogether. A private co-educational school for children aged 6-18, MES pride ourselves on the international quality of teaching and learning that we provide. MES is altogether affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi. Its Junior Wing – Modern Academy for students aged 3-6, offers every child a happy, safe and also innovative learning experience to proceed for a strong and confident personality.

Name of post : Fitness & Wellness Coach / Yoga Lady Teacher

Qualification : B.P. Ed or Certification/Degree in Yoga from a recognized institution. Experience person will also be preferred.

Name of post : Language Tutor

Subjects : French, Sanskrit, Bodo

Qualification :

Language Tutor (French) : A Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in French or DELF certification (B1/B2)(experienced person will be preferred)

Language Tutor (Sanskrit) : Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Sanskrit (experienced person will be preferred)

Tutor (Bodo) : Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Bodo language (experienced person will be preferred)

Name of post : Instrument Teacher

Subjects : Keyboard, Guitar

Qualification :

a) Higher Secondary

b) Sangeet Visharad. Experience person will also be preferred.

c) Diploma/Degree music also preferred

Name of post : Dance Teacher

Subjects : Bharatnatyam, Kathak

Qualification : Degree in Dance or its equivalent from recognized university/Institute. Experience

person will also be preferred.

Salary: Competitive, based on qualification & experience altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://mhs.ac.in/jobatmes.aspx

Last date for submission of applications is 25-03-2025.

Shortlisted candidates will altogether be called for an interview to be held on 28-03-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here