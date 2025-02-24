Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABARD Assam.

National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Financial Officer on contract. NABARD is India’s apex development bank, which came into being in 1982 under an Act of Parliament to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development. In its journey of more than four decades, the premier development financial institution saw transformation of lives in Indian villages through agri-finance, infrastructure development, banking technology, promotion of microfinance and rural entrepreneurship through SHGs & JLGs and more. It continues to aid in nation building through participative financial and non-financial interventions, innovations, technology and institutional development in rural areas. The recognition of the importance of institutional credit in boosting rural economy by the Government of India led to the inception of a Committee to review the Arrangements for Institutional Credit for Agriculture and Rural Development (CRAFICARD). This was established under the able Chairmanship of Shri B. Sivaraman, former Member of Planning Commission on 30 March 1979. Based on the Committee’s interim report recommendation, the creation of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) got approval from the Parliament through Act 61 of 1981. This unique development financial institution came up to focus on credit related issues linked with rural development

Name of post : Chief Financial Officer

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Chartered Accountant

Preferred: Additional qualifications like CMA (erstwhile ICWAI), MBA Finance, FRM Certification and / or CFA, CAIIB, etc.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Inspirational story of a grandmother who gifts cheque to her husband at 68 years

Experience :

Minimum 10 years post qualification experience, of which atleast 5 years experience in Senior Management level with Banks /FIs /Large Corporates handling Accounts & Taxation. Experience with Banks / FIs will get additional weightage.

Selection Process : The selection will be by way of interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/

Application submission is from 22.02.2025 to 09.03.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 150/-

Others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here