Assam Career NABFID Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 31 vacant positions or career in NABFID Assam in 2025.

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officers (Senior Analyst) on regular basis in 2025. The need for establishing a dedicated financial institution to address the long-term infrastructure financing requirements in India was realized considering the nation’s GDP growth objectives and the role of infrastructure development towards the same. In response to this need, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Act, 2021 was introduced by the Hon’ble Finance Minister on March 22, 2021, marking a significant shift in the approach to infrastructure financing in India, as it denotes the return of Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) in the country after a few decades. The Act subsequently got the assent of the President on March 28, 2021 and has come into force effective April 19, 2021. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated March 8, 2022 gave a mandate that RBI will regulate and supervise NaBFID as an All India Financial Institution (AIFI) under sections 45L and 45N of the RBI Act, 1934, respectively. Its mission is to be the principal enabler for infrastructure financing with an emphasis on innovation, environment and sustainability

Name of post : Officers (Senior Analyst)

No. of posts : 31

Stream wise vacancies :

Lending Operations :10

Accounts : 1

Treasury : 1

Legal : 3

Information Technology : 2

Rajbhasha/Official Language : 1

Risk Management : 8

Internal Audit : 1

Administration : 1

Human Resource : 1

Risk Management – Information Security : 1

Economist : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per NABFID norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabsamar25/

Last date for Applying & fee payment (End Date) is 04.05.2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs. 800/- plus applicable taxes for

General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and Rs. 100/-plus applicable taxes (Only Intimation charges) for SC

/ ST / PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here