Assam Career NERIWALM Tezpur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in NERIWALM Tezpur Assam in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor (Water Resources Engineering) in 2025.

Name of post : Professor (Water Resources Engineering)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central Government/State Government/Public Sector Undertakings/Semi Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Organizations/ Societies-

(a) Holding analogous post on regular basis in Pay Level-13 (Rs. 123100-215900) in Pay Matrix.

OR

(b) With 5 years’ regular service in posts in Pay Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200) in present cadre/ Department.

OR

(c) With 10 years’ regular service in posts in Pay Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700) in present cadre/ Department.

AND

Possessing following qualifications:

a) Essential-

i) Bachelor Degree in Agricultural /Civil Engineering with Master Degree in Water Resource

Engineering/Water Resource Development/Irrigation Water Management/Watershed

Management/Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation or equivalent Master Degree in Water Sector

with consistently good academic record and minimum 55% marks throughout with Ph.D and good

published works.

ii) 15 years of teaching/research/industry/field experience out of which 5 years should be at the level

of Associate Professor/equivalent post.

b) Desirable : Experience on course curriculum preparation, planning and conducting training, conducting scientific studies, R&D works and consultancy services.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format, as per eligibility & qualification, along with all necessary documents and testimonials.

Interested officials may send their applications to “Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, Tezpur, P.O.-Kaliabhomora- 784027 (Assam)” by registered/speed position or before 60 (sixty) days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Application received after last date or without copies of APARs/Integrity Certificate/No Penalty

Certificate/Vigilance Clearance Certificate or otherwise found incomplete will not be considered.

While forwarding the application for appointment on Deputation, the lending/ Administrative

authorities may forward attested copies of APARs for last 5 years of the officer concerned and

certify that the information furnished by the applicant is correct and no vigilance/disciplinary case is pending or contemplated against the officer(s) in the prescribed format enclosed as (Annexure-I)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here