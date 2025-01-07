Applications are invited for recruitment of various engineering positions or career in NESTS Assam.

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Consultant Engineer. National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) as an autonomous organization has altogether been set up under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to establish, endow, maintain, control and manage the schools. Its aim is to establish, endow, maintain, control and manage schools {Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), Eklavya Model Day Boarding Schools (EMDBS) and Centre of Excellence for Sports} and to do all acts and things necessary for or conducive to the promotion of schools. It also aims to provide quality modern education – including a strong component of inculcation of values, awareness of the environment, adventure activities and physical education – to the talented tribal children predominantly from the rural areas without regard to their family’s socio-economic condition.

Name of post : Associate Consultant Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech./B.E./Diploma in Civil Engineering or also equivalent from a recognized Institution/ University 20+ years’ experience for Diploma holders.

Experience :

(a) Post qualification experience: Minimum 15 years in government sector.

(b) Any individual, retired from the rank of Assistant Engineer or equivalent post i.e. from any

post, in Level-8 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

(c) Any individual, retired from the rank of Junior Engineer or equivalent post i.e., from any

post, in Level-7 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

How to apply :

Candidates, who fulfil the eligibility criteria, may submit their application in the prescribed proforma along with relevant documents also in sealed cover super-scribed “Application for engagement as Associate Consultant Engineer” which should reach latest by 31/01/2025 at the following address: – Joint Commissioner (NESTS), Gate No. 3A, Jeevan Tara Building, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here