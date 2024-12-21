Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in NHIDCL NE Assam.

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited North Eastern Region (NHIDCL NE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associates and Consultants. National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as ‘NHIDCL’, has been set up by the Government of India as a Corporation under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to fast pace construction/up-gradation/widening of National Highways in the North-Eastern Region and areas that share international boundaries with neighbouring countries. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India’s international borders. This would lead to the formation of a more integrated and economically consolidated South and South East Asia.

Name of post : Associate

No. of posts : 14

Essential Educational Qualification: Qualified Chartered Accountant of India/Cost and Management Accountant.

Desirable educational qualification: CICA/DISA and certificate course on Ind AS

Working in an organisation having its financial systems on ERP(SAP) for at least one year.

Essential Experience: Minimum 3 years’ post qualification experience of working in any Organization of repute.

Working in a Company preparing its financial statements on Ind AS for at least one year.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 4

Essential Educational Qualification:

Qualified Chartered Accountant of India/Cost and Management Accountant.

Desirable educational certificate course on Ind AS qualification: CISA/DISA and certificate course on Ind AS

Working in an organisation having its financial systems on ERP(SAP) for at least three years

Essential Experience:

Minimum 9 years’ post qualification experience of working in any Organization of repute.

Working in a Company preparing its financial statements on Ind AS for at least one year.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhidcl.com/job-portal/advertisement/6751480aff420b32af7b13f8

Last date for submission of online applications is January 11, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here