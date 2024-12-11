Applications are invited for recruitment of 118 vacant positions or career in NHPC Limited Assam.

NHPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of f Trainee Officer (HR), Trainee Officer (PR), Trainee Officer (Law) and Senior Medical Officer using UGC NET Dec-2023/Jun-2024/CLAT(PG)-2024/ MBBS score for the company and its Joint Venture (NHDC Limited).

Name of post : Trainee Officer (HR)

No. of posts : 71

Qualification & Experience :

Full time regular two years Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma/ Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in Human Resource/Human Resource Management/Human Resource Management & Labor Relations/Industrial Relations/Personnel Management/Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/Industrial Relations & Personnel Management from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE.

Or

Full time regular two years Masters in Social Work with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from recognized Indian University /Institute approved by AICTE.

Or

Full time regular two years Masters of Human Resource and Organizational Developments (MHROD) from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE.

Or

Full time regular two years MBA with specialization in Human Resource as major subject from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE. Candidate must have secured minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in Master’s degree or P.G. Diploma/program.

Name of post : Trainee Officer (PR)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience :

Full time Regular Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma of two years duration in Communication / Mass Communication / Journalism /Public Relations qualification from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE.

Candidate must have secured minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in Master’s degree or P.G. Diploma

Name of post : Trainee Officer (Law)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification & Experience :

Full time regular Graduate Degree in Law (Professional) (3 years LLB)

Or

5 Years integrated course) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from recognized Indian University / Institute recognized by Bar Council of India.

Name of post : Senior Medical Officer

No. of posts : 25

Qualification & Experience :

MBBS Degree with Valid Registration.

Pass candidates are eligible to apply

Two years’ post Internship experience as a Doctor in Govt./PSU or Reputed/ Leading Hospitals/ Organizations/ Industrial Establishments as on last date of receipt of application.

The period spent on any educational Courses / PG etc. shall be excluded for counting experience

Additional Criteria :

Candidates interested in joining the Company against Advertisement No. NH/Rectt./05/2023-24 as Trainee Officer should have appeared in UGC NET Dec-2023 / Jun-2024 / CLAT (PG)-2024 and having valid UGC NET Dec-2023 / Jun-2024 / CLAT (PG)-2024 scorecard. For SMO post, candidate should have a valid certificate in MBBS Degree. Final year appearing students are not eligible to apply.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://intranet.nhpc.in/RecruitApp/

Last date for submission of online applications is 30th December 2024 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here