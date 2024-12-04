Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in NIELIT Assam.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Resource Persons, Advisor, Consultant and Faculty.

Name of post : Chief Resource Person (Social Media)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post-graduation in Mass Communication Graduation in Journalism/ Mass Communication Certificate Course or above in Digital Marketing

Experience: 10 years or above relevant working experience (Minimum 4 years should be post Experience (PG)), preferably in State Govt. /Central Govt./PSUs/Autonomous Bodies

Name of post : Senior Resource Person (Graphic Designing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduation in any stream with more than 50% Marks Certificate Course or above in Visual Effects/ Graphic designing of duration 1 year or above

Experience: Minimum 03 years post qualification working experience (preferably in State Govt. / Central Govt./PSUs/Autonomous Body) in Graphic Designing for Social Media Platforms

Name of post : Advisor (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree in Commerce/ Finance. Higher Qualification will be an added advantage

Experience :

Minimum 25 years of Post qualification experience. Minimum 5 years of experience of handling in Finance matters at a Senior level in a reputed Government / PSU/ University/Autonomous organization.

Name of post : Junior Resource Person (Support)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduation in any stream with essential knowledge of Computer along with Diploma in Computers/ DCA/ ADCA/ CCC/ BCC/ECC/CCCP

Experience : At least One (01) Year post qualification experience in conduction of Large/Enterprise

Level Online Examination including managing of data & support to Exam Centres in configuration and troubleshooting/resolving issues.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Technology or Engineering or equivalent in the field of Computer Science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics and Communications with at least 60% marks in aggregate. OR MTech. in the field of Computer Science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics and Communications / MCA / NIELIT ‘B’ Level Degree, with at least 60% marks in aggregate

Experience : At least Five (05) Year post qualification experience in conduction of Large/ Enterprise Level Online Examinations including managing of data & support to Exam Centers in configuration and troubleshooting/ resolving issues.

Name of post : Faculty (Computer Science & Engineering)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

M.Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering or a relevant discipline with a minimum of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade) from a recognized university or institution with 2 year Experience

Or

A Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering or a relevant discipline.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled offline application with self-attested supporting document to the address: Registrar, National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) NIELIT Bhawan, Plot No. 3, PSP Pocket, Institutional Area Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi-110077

Last date for receipt of applications is 19th December 2024

Application Fees :

Non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 500/- per position to be deposited through online mode. The Candidates may deposit registration fee in the account of NIELIT in the given Bank account: Name of the office : National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, New Delhi, Bank Account Number : 604820100000012, Bank Name : Bank of India, IFSC Code : BKID0006048

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here