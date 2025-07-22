Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-medical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project scientist I

(Non-medical). National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Guwahati (NIPER-G) is an autonomous institute of National importance and the first national pharma institute in NE India set up by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt. of India by an act of parliament, to impart high quality Education & Research in the area of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Non-medical)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 56000/- + 20% HRA per month

Essential Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations)/ Pharmaceutics/ Industrial Pharmacy with M.Pharm/M.S.(Pharm.) in Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations)/ Pharmaceutics/Industry Pharmacy. At least one research paper in SCI indexed journal.

Desirable Qualifications:

1. Experience in herbal/phytopharmaceutical industries.

2. Operating knowledge on tablet machine, granulating machines, capsule filling machine, fluid bed processor, strip packaging machine and liquid filling machine.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application. The age limit may be relaxed up to

5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply using the prescribed format only, available on the website

www.niperguwahati.ac.in from 22.07.2025 to 05.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here