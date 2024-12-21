Applications are invited for recruitment of various editorial positions or career in Northeast Now Guwahati Assam.

Northeast Now Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assamese Copy Editor. Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Led by a group of professionals, the digital news platform covers every inch of the eight states of northeast India and also the five neighbouring countries. It is the first of its kind new media initiative in the northeast and is altogether based in Guwahati. As the political dynamics in the northeast is intricate and fluid, Northeast Now is always politically neutral. Northeast Now has two apps – Android and iOS for the English edition and one Android app for the Assamese section. The team plays the pro-active role of further strengthening the bond between the people of the region. It is also the true information bridge between the South Asia and the booming Southeast Asia. It is promoted by Ezen Software and Technology Ltd. Its editorial office is at Chowdhury Tilla, Sarumotoriya, Opp. Assam Secreteriat, Guwahati, Assam, PIN-781006. Its corporate office is at G.N. Choudhury Building, Dr. J.C Das Road, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam.

Name of post : Assamese Copy Editor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Graduate in any discipline

ii) Fluent in writing Assamese

iii) Minimum 1 year of relevant experience. Freshers may also apply.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their latest resumes or CVs via WhatsApp on the given contact- 8753086085