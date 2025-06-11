Assam Career NTPC Limited Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various engineering positions or career in NTPC Limited Assam in 2025.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineers in 2025. NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company, aiming for the cause of lighting every corner of the country and building a sustainable future for all. As a leader in the power sector, they aim in generating efficient and affordable power, aiming to achieve 130 GW by 2032. They embrace a diverse fuel mix, integrating fossil fuels, gas, hydro, nuclear, and renewable sources to minimize our carbon footprint. Established in 1975, NTPC has played a vital role in India’s economic growth for nearly five decades. With a commitment to operational excellence and adherence to global standards, we are lighting every fourth bulb in the country!

Name of post : Engineer (Operation)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Degree in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage / Power Electronics / Power Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification executive experience

Name of post : Engineer (Electrical Erection)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE / BTech in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics from a recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification executive experience

Name of post : Engineer (Mechanical Erection)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE / BTech in Mechanical / Production from a recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification executive experience

Name of post : Engineer (Civil Construction)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE / BTech in Civil / Construction from a recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification executive experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is 25th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here