Applications are invited for recruitment of 50 vacant posts or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Officer (Safety).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Officer (Safety)

No. of posts : 50

Qualification:

Full time engineering degree in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics/ Civil / Production / Chemical / Construction / Instrumentation from a recognized university / institute with minimum 60% marks, with also Diploma / Advance Diploma/ PG Diploma in Industrial Safety from Central Labour Institute / Regional Labour Institute, Govt. Of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit: 45 years

Also Read : Urfi Javed announces sale of her dress for Rs. 3.66 crore, netizens negotiates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is December 10, 2024

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & also female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Payment in offline mode: State Bank of India has been authorized to collect the application fee, in a specially opened account (A/C No. 30987919993) at CAG branch, New Delhi (Code: 09996), on behalf of NTPC. Candidate has to approach the nearby SBI branch with a printout of the “pay-in-slip” which is available on the application portal. The pay-in-slip printed from the portal should only be used for depositing the fee for proper crediting of amount in the allocated account. On receipt of the money, the bank will issue a unique Journal Number and a Branch Code of the bank collecting the money. This journal number and the branch code are to be filled up by the candidate during online application. NTPC will not be responsible, in case a candidate deposits the fee in wrong account.

Payment in online mode: Candidates also have the option to pay the fees online (through Net banking / Debit Card / Credit Card). The online payment option will be available in the online application form. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Candidates are therefore requested to verify their eligibility criteria before paying the application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here