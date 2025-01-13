Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited Guwahati Assam.

Oil India Limited Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Geologist.

Name of post : Contractual Geologist (Economic/Ore Geology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) M.Sc. (Geology / Applied Geology) or M. Tech. (Geology / Applied Geology)

(ii) Must possess PhD degree holder with specialization in Economic / Ore Geology.

Emoluments : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Age Limit :

Minimum age: 24 years & Upper age limit: 45 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Name of post : Contractual Geologist (Sedimentology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) M.Sc. (Geology / Applied Geology) or M. Tech. (Geology / Applied Geology).

(ii) Must possess PhD degree holder with specialization in Sedimentology.

Emoluments : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Age Limit :

Minimum age: 24 years & Upper age limit: 45 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 29th January 2025.

The venue is in Oil India Limited, Centre of Excellence for Energy Studies, 5th Floor, NRL Centre, 122A, Christian Basti, G.S. Road, Guwahati, Assam, India, PIN-781005.

Time of Registration is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while

reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DoB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognized Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s)

and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if

applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if

applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release

Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if

applicable.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above.

Applicants without original document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) will not be allowed to appear

in the Walk-in-Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here