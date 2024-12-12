Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in PNRD Assam.

Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of IT based Professional. The Panchayat & Rural Development Department largely works to enhance livelihood opportunities, address chronic poverty, provides social security, and works for economic inclusion of rural poor families. The Panchayat & Rural Development Department has been implementing several programmes in the rural area of the State by empowering rural poor through power of rights-based law, aiming to transform the geography of poverty in the State. The office of the Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural

Development engages a large number of contractual employees in various capacities at the State, District, Block and Panchayat level.

Name of post : IT based Professional

Qualification :

B.Sc. (IT/CS), BCA, B.Tech (CSE/IT), BE (CSE/IT), MCA, MSc (CSE/IT).

The qualification must be from recognized university or institution with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

Distance Education (Degree) approved by DEC/ UGC/AICTE is valid.

Work Experience:

Minimum 3 years of post-qualification working experiences with industry or in

government sector in similar job profile

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month + Applicable Allowances + PF benefits

Age Limit : Up to 38 years as on 01/01/2024

Job Roles :

The IT Professional to be engaged will be responsible for overseeing the overall implementation of the individual scheme- MGNREGA, PMAY-G & SAP by coordinating with State and respective Block/ Gram Panchayats/ VDC/VCDC, regular monitoring and analysis of all matters related to the implementation of the schemes and assisting all officials in preparation of reports and all other aspect of implementation of the scheme as and when required and any other duty assigned from time to time.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://pnrdassamrecruitment.in/itbp/

Last date for submission of applications is 20th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here