Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Veterinary Executive, IT Supervisor and Assistants. Purabi is the brand name for milk and dairy products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL). Approved by FSSAI, it is one of the largest and most active dairy units in entire North East India. WAMUL came into existence in 1976 as a milk union of Milk Producers’ Co-operative of Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Nalbari and Kamrup districts of Assam. The Union was set-up under the Operation Flood Programme of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for dairy development in Assam. Over time, it has gone one to create a symbiotic relationship between milk producers, techno professionals, the market and the consumers

Name of post : Veterinary Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.V.Sc. /M.V.Sc. from a recognized institute/University.

Experience : B.V.Sc. candidate must have minimum 2 (Two) years’ experience in large animal veterinary practice/ M.V.Sc. candidate must have minimum 1(one) year experience in large animal veterinary practice.

Name of post : Supervisor (Information and Communication Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time B.E/B.Tech/ Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical) from a recognized institute/University.

Experience : Full time relevant experience of minimum 2 years for B.E/B. Tech and 5 years for Diploma Holders, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Name of post : Assistant (Boiler Operator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma/ITI (Electrician/Fitter) with First- class or Second- Class Boiler Operator License issued by competent authority.

Experience : Minimum of 2 year of industrial experience in Boiler operations having capacity of minimum 2 Ton/Hour

Name of post : Assistant-I (Procurement & Input)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time BA/ B.Com/ B.Sc. from a recognized institute/University.

Experience : Minimum 1 year of full time relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs up to 22nd February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here