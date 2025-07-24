Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Purabi Dairy Assam.

West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), Purabi Dairy, Panjabari, Guwahati, Assam on behalf of North East Dairy & Foods Limited (NEDFL) – A Joint Venture between National Dairy Development Board & Government of Assam, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistants on contract basis for an initial period of 2 (two) years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant (Sales & Distribution)

Qualification: Full time graduation in any discipline from a recognized Institute/ University.

Experience: Minimum one year of full time working experience in Sales & Distribution in Dairy/ FMCG sector.

Job Location: Guwahati/ Bongaigaon/Jorhat/ Tinsukia/Dibrugarh/ Tezpur/ North Lakhimpur

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant (Finance & Accounts)

Qualification: Full time B. Com from a recognized Institute/University. Preference will be given to candidates having additional qualifications like M. Com or MBA in Finance along with B.Com.

Experience: Fresher or preferably with 2 years of full time working experience in Finance and Accounts in a reputed organization, preferably in Dairy / FMCG Sector

Job Location : Guwahati

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Assistant (Sales & Distribution), candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews as per the following schedules-

1. Date : 1st August, 2025 (Friday), Reporting Time: 9.00am to 10.30am. Venue : Mukti Jujaru Bhawan, Circuit House Road, Near Smart Bazaar, Jorhat: 785001, Assam

2. Date : 5th August, 2025 (Tuesday), Reporting Time: 9.00am to 10.30am, Venue : WAMUL (Purabi Dairy Office), R.K Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam

For the post of Assistant (Finance & Accounts), candidates may appear for walk-in-interview as per the following schedule-

Date : 7th August, 2025 (Tuesday), Reporting Time: 9.00am to 10.30am, Venue : WAMUL (Purabi Dairy Office), R.K Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037, Assam

How to apply :

Potential candidates must mandatorily bring an application form as per the prescribed format provided in the website of WAMUL at https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs along with all the original testimonials relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. and a set of self-attested copies of the same and a passport size photograph on the day of the Walk-in Interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here