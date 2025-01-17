Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers, Executives and Assistants.

Name of post : Deputy Manager/ Sr. Executive (Marketing & Sales-Frozen)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time graduation in any discipline with preferable full time post-graduate

degree/ diploma/ training in the field of Marketing

Experience : Must have 7 years’ full time experience for Graduate / 5 years’ full time experience for Post Graduate in the field of sales and distribution, with minimum 3 years’ experience in Frozen business /Ice cream business in Executive Level or higher.

Name of post : Executive (Marketing & Sales-Frozen)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time graduation in any discipline with preferable full time post-graduate

degree/ diploma/ training in the field of Marketing

Experience : Must have 5 years’ full time experience for Graduate / 3 years’ full time experience for Post Graduate in the field of sales and distribution, with minimum 2 years’ experience in Frozen business /Ice cream business in Executive Level or higher.

Name of post : Assistant (Marketing & Sales-Frozen)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time graduation from a recognized institute/University

Experience : Minimum 2 years of full time experience in Sales & Distribution preferably from FMCG / Ice-Cream/ Dairy products industry

Name of post : Executive (Marketing & Sales)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Graduation in any discipline/ Post-graduate degree/diploma in Business

Administration (Marketing).

Experience : Must have 5 years’ full time experience for Graduate/3 years’ full time experience for Post Graduate in the field of marketing & sales in Dairy/ FMCG/Retail sector. Candidates having experience in other sectors need not apply

Name of post : Assistant-I (Sales & Distribution)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time graduation in any discipline from a recognized institute/University.

Experience : Minimum 1 year of full time experience in Sales & Distribution in Dairy/ FMCG/ Retail sector. Candidates having experience in other sectors need not apply.

How to apply :

For the posts of Deputy Manager/ Sr. Executive (Marketing & Sales-Frozen), Executive (Marketing & Sales-Frozen), Assistant (Marketing & Sales-Frozen), candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/ up to 16th February 2025

For the posts of Executive (Marketing & Sales), Assistant-I (Sales & Distribution), candidates must appear for an exam at Mukti Jujaru Bhawan, Circuit House Road, Near Smart Bazar, Jorhat, Assam – 785001 on 30th January 2025 & 31st January 2025 at 10.00 am. Personal interview shall be conducted at WAMUL office, Guwahati. Candidates must bring filled up Application Form available at

http://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs on the day of the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here