Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant positions or career in Railtel Guwahati Assam.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (Railtel) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Engineers/ Diploma Engineers Apprentices.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 40

Stipend : Rs. 14000/- for Graduate Engineers and Rs. 12000/- for Diploma Engineers

Educational Qualification :

Full time Regular Four Years Graduation in Engineering / Technology / Full Time Regular Three Years Diploma in Engineering / Technology (from Colleges approved by AICTE) with aggregate 60 % marks instream / branch of Electronics & Telecommunication; or Telecommunication; or Computer Science & Engineering or Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering or any other combination of Engineering branches where Electronics is one of the main branches, like Electronics & Instrumentation OR Passed Sections A and B of Institution Examinations of the Institute of Engineering (India) in above -mentioned relevant branches of engineering OR Passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineers (India) in above mentioned relevant branches of engineering.

No Engineering Graduate or Diploma Holder who has undergone / possessing training or job / work experience for a period of one year or more after the attainment of any of these qualifications mentioned at Para No.1 shall be eligible.

Age: 18-27 years (relaxation for SC/ST/OBC to be as per the Presidential/Governmental

Directives) as on date of notification of this letter.

How to apply :

The eligible candidates must apply online through the portal https://nats.education.gov.in

The last date for receipt of application is 16.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here