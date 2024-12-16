Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in RBI Guwahati Assam.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration for the dispensary located at RBI Main Office Premises, (Annex Building) Reserve Bank of India, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001 and at Reserve Bank of India Officer’s Colony, G.S. Road, Christian Basti, Guwahati – 781005. The Reserve Bank of India came into being on April 1, 1935 in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Central Office of the Reserve Bank initially came into being in Kolkata. The Central Office is where the Governor sits and where policies gets formation. Though originally privately owned, since nationalisation in 1949, the Reserve Bank also is fully owned by the Government of India. The Preamble of the Reserve Bank of India describes the basic functions of the Reserve Bank as: “to regulate the issue of Bank notes and keeping of reserves with a view to securing monetary stability in India and generally to operate the currency and credit system of the country to its advantage; to have a modern monetary policy framework to meet the challenge of an increasingly complex economy, to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.”

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Applicants should at a minimum possess MBBS degree from any university that has got recognition of the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.

(ii) Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply.

(iii) The applicants should have a minimum of two (02) years’ of experience practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic.

How to apply :

Candidates should submit their applications along with relevant documents also to The Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management Department (Recruitment Section), Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001

Last date for submission of applications is up to 05:00 PM of January 17, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here