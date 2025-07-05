Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in SASU Chabua Assam.

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU) Chabua Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in various subjects.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Physical Education : 2

Kabaddi : 1

Table Tennis : 1

Fitness Trainer : 1

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture (including all academic activities as per university requirement) basis as per the requirement of the University subject to ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- in a calendar month.

Eligibility Criteria :

Physical Education :

Essential Qualification : M.P.Ed. degree from the NCTE recognised institution with NET/ SLET/ Ph.D. in Physical Education.

Desirable Qualification

Practical expertise and evidence in participation in the Adventure Sports / Leadership Camps /Leisure Sports. Specialization in Yoga / Kabbadi / Table Tennis with practical expertise and evidence of participation in respective sports

Kabaddi, Table Tennis (Coach)



Essential Qualification :

Graduate fromarecognized university in India. Participation in North-East Games / Inter-University/Senior National/International Competitions.

Desirable Qualification

Graduate/Postgraduate in Physical Education. Coaching Certification /Diploma /PG Diploma / Grades from recognised Associations/Institution.

Fitness Trainer

Essential Qualification : Graduate from a recognized university in India with certification in fitness / strength and conditioning / aerobics

Desirable Qualification : Graduate / Postgraduate in Physical Education.

Selection Procedure : The interested candidates may report for interview on 14th July 2015 at 11 A.M. in 2nd Floor, DICC Building near District Library, Dibrugarh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview along with duly filled up application form, the format of which is available on the University website www.sasu.ac.in.

The candidates are required to bring original certificates of educational qualifications from HSLC onwards including proof of date of birth (such as Birth Certificate, HSLC Admit card, HSLC Leaving Certificate) and one set of self-attested copies of the above-mentioned documents along with two self-attested photographs and brief CV

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here