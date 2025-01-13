Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Cluster Expert. Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) set up on 2nd April 1990 under an Act of Indian Parliament, acts as the Principal Financial Institution for Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector as well as for coordination of functions of institutions engaged in similar activities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Cluster Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized Indian/Foreign

University/Institute.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Preferred/Desirable:

i. A master’s degree in business administration (MBA), Economics, Development Studies, Public Administration, or a related field.

ii. Additional certifications in Project Management, Cluster Development, or Entrepreneurship Development.

Experience :

Essential: The Cluster Expert should be an expert in the domain of MSME clusters with a minimum of 20 years of experience.

Desirable:

i. She/He must have thorough understanding of various programmes and schemes addressing challenges in MSME sector.

ii. She/He should have prior experience of implementing varied kind of soft and hard interventions in MSME clusters. The advisor should have carried out diagnostic studies and detailed project report preparation for MSME clusters in the past.

iii. She/He should have strong understating of business support system in cluster and dynamics related for formation and functioning of special purpose vehicles in challenging environment.

Remuneration : The remuneration would be market linked.

Also Read : Top Kite Trends for 2025

How to apply :

Candidates should send duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date only through email at [email protected] on or before January 31, 2025.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here