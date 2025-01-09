Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Sonitpur Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Sonitpur, Tezpur under Sonitpur Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Para Legal Volunteers (PLV) at Sonitpur district. On 14–8–1967, undivided Darrang District and Sessions Judge Court was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Mr. Justice S. K. Dutta, the then Chief Justice of Hon’ble Gauhati High Court. Shri Upendra Nath Rajkhowa was posted as first District and Sessions Judge of Darrang District. On 31–10–1985, the Darrang District was divided in two parts. One is Sonitpur District and other is Darrang District. The first role of honour of District & Sessions Judges of Sonitpur District was Sri Upendra Nath Rajkhowa, (B.A, B.L). The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate with the office was established in the year 1974 and R. Ahmed. was also the first Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Name of post : Para Legal Volunteers (PLV)

Eligibility Criteria :

i) He / She must be a citizen of India and also a local resident of Sonitpur district

ii) The applicant should be literate preferably matriculate. He/she should have the mindset to assist the needy in society, and have the compassion, empathy and concern for the upliftment of marginalized and weaker sections of the society.

Salary : The work of the PLVs does not carry any salary, remuneration or wage except honorarium fixed by District Legal Services Authority, Sonitpur from time to time as per rules

Age Limit : The minimum age of applicants should not be less than 21 years as on 01-01-2025

Selection Procedure :

The decisions of the Selection Committee in short listing the number of candidates for interview and selection of PLV shall be final. The eligible candidates shall have to appear for Interview before the Selection Committee and the date of which will be notified in the official website.

Selected PLV must undergo training programme as per decision of the District Legal Services Authority, Sonitpur

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in standard form along with two numbers of passport size photographs to District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Sonitpur, Tezpur, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is 22nd January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here