Applications are invited for recruitment of various consulting positions or career in Sports Authority of India Assam.

Sports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Consultant (Architect & Planning). SAI is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with the mandate of development and promotion of Sports in the country. SAI’s main objective today is to achieve excellence in sports and train & prepare sportspersons to participate in

international competitions. It has international standard sports infrastructure spread across the country along with trained coaches to achieve its objectives. In an effort for strengthening the sports ecosystem and to bring more laurels in the Olympics, SAI has established 23 National Centers of Excellence (NCOEs).

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Architect & Planning)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in architecture from a recognized university

Desired Qualification :

Master’s degree in agriculture from a recognized university

Essential Experience : 5 years

Desirable Experience :

Experience in any Government / Semi Govt. / Autonomous / PSU in relevant field

Job Roles :

Collaboration with stakeholders, and project teams to understand their architectural needs and objectives. Conduct site visits and assessments to gather relevant data and information Develop architectural plans, proposals, and strategies based on the requirements andl project goals. Provide expert advice on design feasibility, budget constraints, and regulatory compliance Create and review architectural designs, drawings, and specifications Ensure designs align with industry standards, building codes, and zoning regulations Stay current with advancements in architectural technology, materials, and construction methods Provide technical guidance to other centers qndresolve design-related issues Ensure the quality and integrity of architectural designs throughout the project lifecycle. Conduct regular reviews and assessments to gurantee compliance with specifications Stay informed about and ensure compliance with local, state, and national building codes and regulations. Assist in obtaining necessary permits and approvals Collaborate in budget development and cost estimationfor architectural projects. Monitor project costs and make recommendations for cost-effective solutions. Any other task assigns by the Reporting officer/competent authority

How to apply :

The candidate has to apply only online through the link

https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs.

Last date for submission of online applications is December 5, 2024 up to 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here