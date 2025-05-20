Assam Career Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Optometrist in 2025. The desire of Their Holiness the Sankaracharyas of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Kanchipuram led to the establishment of a modern eye hospital with all facilities to serve the people of the Northeast. With the aim and objective of establishing a eye hospital, a charitable trust for establishing an eye hospital in Guwahati came into being with some eminent personalities from different walks of life of the region as its trustees for the purpose. Due to the determination and unrelenting efforts of these trustees towards the fulfillment of Their Holiness’ desire, the establishment of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya in Guwahati happen. It was the kind gesture of a philanthropic tea-planter Sri Dipankar Chatterjee of Kolkata to donate his building to the Trust for this purpose. The grand alliance of few like-minded doctors like Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee, without any self-interest, to form the base of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya for providing their selfless service to the people led to the conception of this beautiful institution. Above all, it is the people’s participation that led to the establishment of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, a premier eye hospital in the Northeast India, on 14th October 1994, that got its name after the great Vaishnavite Saint of the region, Srimanta Sankardev. The Nethralaya is a non-profit service organization in view of the fact that it came into being under a registered charitable trust – Sri Kanchi Sankara Health and Educational Foundation. It is the only state-of-the-art ophthalmic service centre as well as a postgraduate training institute in the entire northeast. Established out of public donations, bank loans, Govt Grants etc. and with a team of dedicated doctors & staff it is a professional institution rendering quality eye care services with highest moral, legal and ethical standards.

Name of post : Optometrist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Optometry

Experience : Minimum one year experience in the same role is preferable

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.

Last date for submission of applications is 5th June 2025

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here