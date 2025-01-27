Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in SSN Guwahati Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant (Community Ophthalmology). Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya is a premier eye hospital in the Northeast India established on 14th October 1994, named after the great Vaishnavite Saint of the region, Srimanta Sankardev. The Nethralaya is a non-profit service organization. It was altogether established by a registered charitable trust known as Sri Kanchi Sankara Health and Educational Foundation. An only state-of-the-art ophthalmic service centre as well as a postgraduate training institute in the entire northeast. It was altogether the realization of Their Holiness the Sankaracharyas of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Kanchipuram to establish a modern eye hospital in Northeast. With this aim and objective, a charitable trust for establishing an eye hospital in Guwahati with some personalities as trustees for the purpose. It is also the determination and unrelenting efforts of these trustees that saw the establishment of SSN in Guwahati. It came into being out of public donations, bank loans, Govt Grants etc. The hospital also has a team of dedicated doctors & staff. SSN is also a professional institution rendering quality eye care services with highest moral, legal and ethical standards.

Name of post : Consultant (Community Ophthalmology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MS / DNB with fellowship in their respective specialization will be preferred. Preference will be given to experienced candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028, Assam

They must also submit their applications along with relevant documents in scanned format via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 28th January 2025

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview

