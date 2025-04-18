Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in SSUHS Guwahati Assam.

Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lecturer (Physiotherapy) in Jorhat Medical College (JMC). The post is purely temporary. Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, Assam, India is established in 2009 as per The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Act, 2007. The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences is the only Health Sciences University in the North Eastern Region with its jurisdiction altogether to the whole of Assam. The university is an affiliating university and has jurisdiction all over Assam. It is also engaged in research work. Presently there are over 40 numbers of affiliated Institutions altogether under this university. Research institutions under this university are Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur and also Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati.

Name of post : Lecturer (Physiotherapy)

No. of posts : 1

Specialization: Musculoskeletal Disorders and Sports

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates having MPT Degree from recognized University with also minimum 3(three) years experience.

Salary : Rs.40,000/- PM

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether in the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences. Time is at 12.30 PM. Date is on 24th April, 2025

How to apply :

The desirous candidates having requisite qualifications and also fulfilling other eligibility conditions may come for appearing in Walk-in Interview along with all the certificates in original in support of their qualification, age, experience as well as no objection certificate from the present employer, if any.

A non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand) only drawn in favour of “Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences” payable at SBI, GMC Branch, Guwahati shall also have to be deposited at the time of interview.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



