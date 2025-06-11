Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one (01) Field Assistant and one (01) Project Associate-I in the DST sponsored project entitled “Economic Empowerment Via Bamboo Intervention for Livelihood Amongst ST Population of Borbil Kachari Gaon” under the Principal Investigator of Dr. Madhurima Goswami, Associate Professor, Chandraprapha Saikiani Centre for Women Studies in 2025.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduation in any discipline knowledge of MS Office, Working knowledge of Bodo and English language is desirable. A local candidate is preferred.

Age: Candidates shall not be more than 35 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Remuneration: Rs. 20,000/- (Rupees twenty thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master degree in any discipline. Knowledge of MS Office, SPSS, Data Entry and also Collection, Report writing.

Experience: Minimum 5 years working experience altogether in the community projects.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Remuneration: Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees twenty five thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata also to Dr. Madhurima Goswami, Principal Investigator, Chandraprabha Saikiani Centre for Women Studies, Tezpur University through email [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 25th June 2025

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview (by email). Shortlisted candidates are required to appear altogether before the interview board along with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if applicable), any other testimonials, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and duly filled in application in Annexure-I. Original documents of the candidates will also be verified by the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here