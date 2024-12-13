Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Helpline Supervisor in iCALL Psychosocial Helpline. iCALL Psychosocial Helpline is a field action project of the School of Human Ecology at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai, provides counselling, support, information and also referral to individuals in emotional and psychological distress, over the telephone, email and chat. The helpline currently runs six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, from 8 AM to 10 PM. Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai (declared as an Institution Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956), a grant-in-aid institute also under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has always been at the forefront of addressing issues related to social justice and social change. TISS offers over 50 Master’s Degree programmes from Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati and also Hyderabad Campuses. Masters’ programmes are offered in a range of socially relevant interdisciplinary areas such as Social Work, Social Sciences, Health, Management, Labour Studies and Habitat Studies. TISS is also a research university with an M. Phil. and Ph. D. programme and basic and applied research in a range of areas. A high degree of freedom and autonomy shape the positive work ethos and creativity in the Institute facilitating strong linkages between education, research, field action and Dissemination. The Institute provides significant space and resources for basic and policy research; and has research collaboration with some of the best universities and institutions across all continents. TISS offers a very challenging but fulfilling academic environment and the opportunity to scholars committed to creating a just society through education, generation of knowledge and

field action, and invites interested scholars in Social Sciences and allied disciplines located within and outside India to apply for faculty positions in its schools and centres.

Name of post : Helpline Supervisor

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 50,000-Rs. 55,000 per month

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s Degree in Psychology from a UGC recognized University . Have also at least 3 years of counseling experience and about 1 year of experience working in a supervisory role

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resume altogether to [email protected] on or before 19th December 2024 with the subject line “Application for the post of _____’’.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here