Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Research Officer for a multi-country project on ‘Disrupting the cycle of Gendered violence and poor mental health among migrants in

precarious situations’.

Name of post : Senior Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Completed Masters degree in any of the disciplines such as public health, Development studies, Social work, Mental health from a recognised university. Candidates who have completed PhD will be preferred. At least 3-5 years’ experience in managing and implementing research projects in the area of migration studies Proven expertise in collecting and analyzing primary and secondary data related to migration issues, especially intersections with violence, health, and mental health. Possess good writing and communication skills in English and Hindi, Proven expertise in collecting and analyzing both quantitative and qualitative data, with demonstrated experience in using tools such as NVivo, or Atlas.ti, SPSS & STATA. Relevant expertise in report writing and academic publications in peer-reviewed journals Proficiency in using virtual platforms for communication and collaboration. Ability to travel as required by the project. Ability to work in teams, commitment to the completion of tasks and leadership qualities

Job Roles :

Plan, coordinate and oversee all the research activities undertaken by the project. Conduct a review of literature and secondary research. Conduct training for the research team. Oversee data collection and coordinate for the same (The senior RO will also be involved in the actual data collection work for specific tasks). Undertake data analysis and generate results. Generate reports, academic publications, media content and knowledge products based on the project requirements; also manage communications (within and across teams) related to the research project. Organized, detail-oriented, and able to work both independently and collaboratively across multiple countries and sites. Organizing research meetings and maintaining minutes. Any other work as assigned by the Project Director.

How to apply :

Candidates must send a CV along with a writing sample published in a reputed peer-reviewed journal. Please send your details to: [email protected]

Candidates must mention the name of the position in the subject line.

The last date for application submission is 26th December 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here