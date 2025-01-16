Applications are invited for recruitment of 250 vacant positions or career in UCO Bank Assam.

UCO Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Local Bank Officers. Founded in 1943, UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India Undertaking. Its Board of Directors consists of government representatives from the Government of India and Reserve Bank of India as well as eminent professionals like accountants, management experts, economists, businessmen, etc. Its vision is to emerge as the most trusted, admired and sought-after world class financial institution and to be the most preferred destination for every customer and investor and a place of pride for its employees. The mission of the bank is to be a Top-class Bank to achieve sustained growth of business and profitability, fulfilling socio -economic obligations, excellence in customer service; through upgradation of skills of staff and their effective participation making use of state-of-the-art technology.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Local Bank Officer

No. of posts : 250

Qualification :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering for the position

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit :

Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1995 and not later than 01.01.2005 (both dates inclusive)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ucobank.com/

They can submit online from 16th January 2025 up to 5th February 2025

Also Read : Rasha Thadani’s love for spiritual destinations

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs. 850/- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

Candidates can make the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.

Candidates must keep the necessary details/ documents ready to make Online Payment of the requisite application fee/ intimation charges.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here