Applications are invited for recruitment of 500 vacant posts or career in Union Bank of India Assam in 2025.

Union Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Credit)

No. of posts : 250

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institution recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

And

CA/CMA(ICWA)/CS

OR

Full time regular MBA/MMS/PGDM/PGDBM with specialization in Finance with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from a University /Institution/ recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies (Minimum 55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates)

The above-mentioned course/s i.e. MBA/MMS/PGDM/PGDBM must be of full time 2 years. In case of dual specializations, major specialization should be in Finance

Experience : Post qualification working experience in PSBs/BFSI is desirable

Name of post : Assistant Manager (IT)

No. of posts : 250

Qualification :

Full time B.E./BTech/MCA/MSc (IT)/MS/MTech/5-year Integrated MTech degree in Computer Science Engineering/IT/Electronics/ Electronics & Computer Science/Electronics & Telecommunications / Data Science/Machine Learning & AI/Cyber Security from a University/

Institution recognized by Govt. of India/Govt. Bodies.

Desirable Certifications:

Cloud Certified Administrator (AWS/Azure/GCP) Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) CEH/DISA/CISA/CISM/CRISC/CISSP Data analysis certifications like Google Data Analytics, Microsoft Power BI Data engineering certifications like Google Cloud Certified Professional Data Engineer, AWS Certified Data Engineer Data Sciences /Data analytics/Machine Learning/SAS/Python/R Certification in OCA/OCP/MSSQL Database technologies API management certifications like APIGEE, MuleSoft, or equivalent

Experience :

Minimum 1-year Post qualification experience in IT domain in any of the following fields:

Cloud Operations DevSecOps/Kubernetes Networking Data Analytics Data Engineering Cyber Security/SOC Analyst Software Development/Scripting GenAI/Machine Learning Operating System Administration (Microsoft WINDOWS/LINUX/UNIX) Database Administration Data Centre Operations API Development & Maintenance

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ubisoapr25/

Online Registration of applications and Payment of Fees: From 30/04/2025 to 20/05/2025

Application Fees :

For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates : Rs. 177/- (Inclusive of GST)

Other Category candidates : Rs. 1180/- (Inclusive of GST)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here