Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in VKNRLH Numaligarh Assam.

Vivekananda Kendra NRL Hospital (VKNRLH) Numaligarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Officer on contractual basis. Vivekananda Kendra is a well-known service Mission that aims on spreading on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. He said that man making and nation building as the basic objectives. Swami Vivekananda aimed on serving humanity as he could visualize that there are lots of poor people sunk in degradation and misery who need to be served with zeal and enthusiasm and needful action to be taken up to distribute medicines to those who are sick and also to nurse them with all care. The concept of Vivekananda Kendra and Numaligarh Refinery hospital project came from this particular vision of Swami Vivekananda. The former Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. Shri Ranjit Kumar Duttainitially gave shape to the idea of involvement of an NGO like that Vivekananda Kendra with its widespread reputation of being a dedicated service organization which has contributed very significantly in the sphere of education in the North East. VKNLH came into being as a hospital service in the form of OPD from April 1998 with one Doctor.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : MBBS degree recognized altogether by National Medical Commission.

Experience : Candidates with experience will also get preference.

Salary : As per industry norms and also negotiable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 21st December 2024.

Time of Reporting is 9 AM

The venue of interview is VKNRL Hospital, NRL Township, Numaligarh, Golaghat, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the above criteria may come for the walk-in-interview with all their testimonials (Educational Qualification, Experience, Age, No Objection Certificate – if employed presently) and a recent passport size colour photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here