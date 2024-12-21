Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under West Karbi Anglong Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren under West Karbi Anglong Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Lower Division Assistant (LDA)

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant (LDA)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000/- – Rs. 70000/- + GP Rs. 6200/- along with other admissible allowances also as per ROP 2017, Govt. of Assam

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with computer knowledge also

Age Limit : Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and more than 40 years of age (as on

01.01.2024). Upper age relaxation is also as per existing Govt. rules.

Selection Procedure :

Eligible candidates for the post of L.D. Assistant shall have to appear in a written test of 70 marks, comprising of General Knowledge, General English, Aptitude, Current affairs, Drafting, Computer Knowledge etc. of descriptive and objective type.

Date, time and venue of the written test will be uploaded in due course in the official website.

Written test will be followed by Viva-Voce of 30 marks. A candidate must have to secure at least 60% marks in the written test to qualify for appearing in Viva-Voce.

The date, time and venue of Viva-Voce will be uploaded after the declaration of the result of

the written test.

The result of written test will also be published in the official website of District Judiciary, West Karbi Anglong (https://westkarbianglong.dcourts.gov.in)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form as published in Assam Gazette part-IX with self attested photocopies of all relevant testimonials including certificates of educational qualification, experience (wherever applicable), Caste, Age Proof, Employment Exchange Registration Card etc. along with 03 (three) copies of recent passport sized photographs duly signed by the candidates on the reverse side.

The applications must reach The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren, Judicial Court Complex, West Karbi Anglong, Sai-Ali, Hamren, Pin-782486

The last date of receipt of application altogether is 06.01.2025 till 4:30 P.M.

Candidates may send their applications either by Post / Courier or also can personally submit in the

drop box in the office of District Legal Services Authority, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here