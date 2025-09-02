Assam Govt Job 2025 AHIDMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of technical govt job in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Biomedical Engineer and M&E / MIS Specialist in 2025.

Name of post : Biomedical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech in Bio Medical /Electronics and Communication /Electronics and Instrumentation/ Instrumentation engineering/ M.Sc. in Instrumentation from any of the recognized board or University.

Experience :

1. A minimum of 3 years’ of relevant work experience in medical equipment planning, design and procurement. Proof of such experience need to be provided.

2. Should have experience of working as medical equipment expert for at least 1 reputed hospital projects either in private or Govt. Sector.

3. Should be well-versed with medical equipment specifications and preference will be given to the candidate having adequate knowledge on procurement processes and procedures applicable on e-tender and GeM portal and the same should be substantiated with supporting documents.

4. Should be conversant with MS office (Word, Excel etc.) to evaluate procurement bids, putting up approval proposals, manage schedule of procurement and update status for generating MIS from time to time.

5. Experience of working in the externally aided project (EAP) (e.g. World Bank, JICA, ADB etc.) as well as candidates having exposure of working in the North East may be given preference.

6. Strong communication skills in English, Hindi and Local Language are preferred.

Remuneration : Rs. 90,000/- to Rs.1,20,000/-

Age Limit : Up to 50 years

Name of post : M&E / MIS Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : The candidate should possess atleast MCA or B.E./B. Tech in Computer

Science/ Information Technology from a recognized University/Institution

Experience :

1. The candidate must have at least three (3) years of post-qualification experience in management of IT & MIS activities in any Externally Aided Project (e.g. World Bank, JICA, ADB etc.) or Public/ Private sector organization.

2. Experience in designing, executing at least One LAN/WAN/Data Centre project is preferable.

3. Knowledge of Routing, Switching, and Security is desirable.

4. Prepare reports, presentations, MIS reporting.

5. Evaluate emerging technologies and solutions for fitment in the network for optimising cost/ efficiencies.

6. Support in development of IT platforms and applications.

7. Support in conducting various training activities.

8. Maintenance support, troubleshooting IT issues and providing assistance to medical colleges

9. Experience of working in the Northeast with govt. aided project will be preferred.

10. Strong communication skills in English, Hindi and Local Language

Remuneration : Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 50,000/-

Age Limit : Up to 40 years

How to apply :

The candidates must register their candidature through the link https://forms.gle/tX7Ngbd7QobtUvr98.

The link will be active till 12.00 pm of 20.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here