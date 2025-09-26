Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching govt job in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Contractual Faculty in the Department of Geography, G.U. for the PG Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Self-financed) in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: A minimum of a Master Degree or M. Tech in Geography, Geo-informatics, Geospatial Science, or Remote Sensing from a recognized university. A Ph.D. in Geo-informatics or a relevant area will be preferred.

Experience : Relevant industry experience in Geo-informatics, particularly in applying geospatial technologies, spatial data analysis and GIS software. Experience with real-world projects and collaborations with industry partners is highly desirable.

Skills :

1. Proficiency in GIS software (e.9., ArcGIS, QGIS, ENVI) and remote sensing applications.

2. Handling of Total station, DGPS, drone etc.

3. Expertise in spatial data analysis and integrating technology into teaching and research

4. Strong knowledge of programming languages such as flithon, R and familiarity with machine learning and aftificial intelligence (AI) techniques as applied to geospatial data

5. Experience with data visualization and modelling and the capability to teach and apply advanced analytical in Geo-informatics.

Job Responsibilities:

The responsibilities of the faculty members will include teaching courses in Geo-informatics, mentoring students, and engaging in research activities aligned with the Department academic goal

Salary: Rs. 38,000/- per month (Fixed)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to [email protected] on or before 6th October 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here