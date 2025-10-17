Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in ASACS Khanapara Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) Khanapara Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Cluster Prevention Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Cluster Prevention Officer

No. of posts : 5

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

Master degree in Social Sciences/ Public Health/Management with 3 years of work experience, out

of which 2 years of experience at supervisory level in State or District in any Health program.

Work Experience:

1. The candidate should be familiar with the organization and functions of the state and local public health systems/ State AIDS Control Societies.

2. He should have excellent written and verbal communication skills in local languages and the ability to work well in an inter-disciplinary team.

3. Knowledge of Local language and English (Speaking, Reading and Writing)

4. Previous experience in the State/ UT is desirable.

5. Well versed in Computer and Internet (Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet etc.)

6. Strong analytical and negotiation skills

7. Willingness to travel extensively.

Age Limit: Not more than 45 Years as on 01/04/2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit application through the link https://forms.gle/U9rTF4WwNoQvi9ZJ8 and send the received copy of the application form to the email id

[email protected] mentioning “Application for the post of Cluster Prevention Officer” in the subject line.

The last date for receiving application is 31/10/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here