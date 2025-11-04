Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching govt job in ASTU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of teachers for the computer science and also

related subjects/courses for ASTU in-campus self-financing UG and PG Program(s) on

temporary basis (mainly in the area of Computer Science and Engineering) in 2025. Some positions are also open for teaching first year as well as second year subjects in B. Tech, Computer Science and Engineering

Name of post : Teachers

Eligibility Criteria :

The applicants should altogether possess the requisite qualifications and relevant experience as per latest UGC/AICTE guidelines applicable for University Faculty position at appropriate level. The senior / retired professors may also apply.

Preference would also be given to candidates who are willing to teach multiple subjects with specializations in –

i) Artificial Intelligence (AI)

ii) Data Science & Analysis

iii) Cyber Security

iv) Machine Learning (ML)

v) Internet of Things (IoT)

Remuneration :

When on active duty, the applicants will also be paid the consolidated amount of remuneration ranging from Rs. 25000/- to Rs. 60000/- per month depending on expertise and experience. The university is not liable to pay any additional allowances / amount.

How to apply :

Candidates should altogether send their the application to “The Registrar, Assam Science and Technology University, Jalukbari, Tetelia Road, Guwhati-781013”.

Please Enclose:

i. No Objection Certificate for application from the parent department / organization / Institution (if applicable),

ii. A certificate from the parent Department / Organization / Institution to the effect that no departmental enquiry is proposed or also pending against you, and,

iii. Self-attested copies of Certificates/letters to support your claims (about educational qualifications/experience/representation on university committees, etc.) in parts below as included in this application.

The applicants are also required to submit the duly signed application on or before 27th November,2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here