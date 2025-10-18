Assam Govt Job 2025 ARIAS Society Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of technical govt job in ARIAS Society Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Hydrology Specialist, Gender Specialist and Livelihood Coordinator in the Project Implementation Units (PIU) and the five Cluster Project Implementation Units (CPIU) under the proposed Asian Development Bank (ADB) financed Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project in 2025.

Name of post : Hydrology Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Hydrology, Water Resources, Soil & Water Conservation

Engineering, Irrigation Engineering, Geology, Earth Science, Environmental Science, or a related

field.

Experience : Minimum 5 (five) years of professional experience in hydrological studies and

water resources assessment, preferably with a focus on wetland ecosystems or watershed management. Prior work on ADB-funded projects or other multilateral development bank (MDB) initiatives. Basic knowledge of hydrological modeling tools (e.g., SWAT, HEC-HMS).

Name of post : Gender Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters/Postgraduate degree in development studies, social sciences, or a related field.

Experience : Minimum 5 (five) years of substantive professional experience in mainstreaming gender at mid or senior level, for ADB, World Bank, JICA or other donor financed projects in rural and remote areas. Fluency in English and demonstrated ability to communicate in the local language. Excellent cross-cultural and people skills and ability to interact with locals, Indigenous People, government officials, Community Based Organizations and NGO staff

Name of post : Livelihood Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters/Postgraduate degree in Livelihoods, Entrepreneurship Development, Food

Security, Agriculture and allied subject (Agricultural Extension), Agribusiness, value chain Development, Rural Development, Social sciences, or a related field

Experience : Supplemental training in Income Generation/Entrepreneurship, Gender Analysis/Mainstreaming, Microfinance preferred. Minimum 5 years of professional experience in promoting livelihoods interventions in areas including Skills Training, Micro-Lending,

Micro-Savings, Employment Generation, Alternative/Additional Income Generation, and Social Protection, Set up of Economic Cooperatives, Cash Transfer Grants, etc. Experience of working with ADB , World Bank or other donor-funded development programs will be an added advantage

How to apply :

a. Candidates shall apply in the prescribed Application format available on the ARIAS website

(Recruitment section). The format shall be downloaded, typed in English and signed. Tempering

with the Application format or removing points/editing the Format may lead to rejection of the

candidate.

b. Candidates are required to mandatorily complete the Google Form through the link provided in the website of the ARIAS Society under the Recruitment page (https://arias.in/career.html ) and

upload scanned copy of the duly filled-in & signed Application format as prescribed, along with

scanned copies of the self attested supporting documents/ certificates in the manner mentioned in

the website. Applicants shall upload the required documents/certificated in pdf format and should

not exceed total 10MB for all the documents. No editing of the Applications shall be allowed after

final submission.

c. Application not submitted in the above mode or incomplete applications shall be summarily rejected.

Application Timeline:

a. Opening: 22nd October 2025 (10:00 AM IST)

b. Closing: 6th November 2025 (11:59 PM IST)

Only shortlisted candidates will get information for a Written Test and/or Personal

Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here