Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job or career of one Senior Research Fellow under a centrally funded project “NICRA” in 2025. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University came to life with the establishment of the the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 altogether in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and also the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- pm + HRA for 1st and 2nd year, Rs.42,000/- pm + HRA for 3rd year per month initially for one year but also likely to continue till completion of the project subject to satisfactory performance in the following Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 29th October 2025 at 10 AM in the office premises of Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat -13.

How to apply :

Interested candidate from Agriculture background may appear for the interview and also submit application with copies of certificate & mark sheets produce originals for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here