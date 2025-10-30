Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Women's University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching govt job in Assam Women’s University Jorhat in 2025

Assam Women’s University Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Sociology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 and up to date amendment of the said Act.

Also Read : Zubeen Garg : The Voice That Converts Every Thought to Music

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The Registrar, Assam

Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat -785004, Assam, India on or before 14.11.2025

A Bank Draft of Rs. 2,500/- (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred only) for candidates

belonging to Unreserved/OBC/MOBC categories and Rs. 1,250/- (Rupees One Thousand

Two Hundred Fifty only) for candidates belonging to ST/SC categories, drawn in favour of

the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No. 37489604297, IFSC Code:

SBIN0002003, State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch) must be submitted along with the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here