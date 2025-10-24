Assam Govt Job 2025 Beltola College Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in Beltola College Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Beltola College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading

system is followed from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D.Degree from a recognized University.

3. Professor /Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of teaching/ research in Universities/Colleges and other institutions of higher education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulations in Appendix-III for direct recruitment of Principal in College.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table -2 as per UGC regulation 2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks at Master Degree level for the SC/ST/Differently abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale) and relaxation of 5% to the given categories are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

8. The upper age limit is 55 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s format along with a biodata, all self-attested testimonials, a Demand Draft of Rs.5000/-(Rupees five thousand only) drawn in favour of Beltola College General Fund ,State Bank of India, Beltola, Guwahati, Kamrup (M), Assam

The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Beltola College, Guwahati-28, Assam within 8th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here